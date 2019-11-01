German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives in New Delhi,starts her two day tour of India

German Chancellor Angele Merkel arrived in Palam international airport Thusrday night and was received by MoS Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh.She is expected to hold talks with PM Modi on wide range of bilateral issues and agreements reached will be attested after the meetings.

Merkel will be offered ceremonial reception at Rastrapati Bhawan Friday morning and will pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat later.She will hold a meeting with the President Ram Nath Kovind and will meet Modi at his residence at Lok kalyan Marg.A business delegation is also expected to meet her during her India visit.

Kashmir issue may surface the talks as Germany’s stance on Kashmir is similar to that of EU,which envisages open dialogues respecting the interests of Kashmiris,were as India as always, maintains Kashmir as an internal issue.