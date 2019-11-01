Govt declares holiday for schools and colleges till November 5

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to announce that all Delhi schools will remain closed till 5 November, post the rise of pollution levels in the region due to stubble burning.

Earlier in the day, the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) had declared a public health emergency in Delhi-NCR, banning construction till 5 November and bursting of crackers through winter.

The EPCA also said that Punjab and Haryana needed to take strong action to curb stubble burning. Biomass burning in Delhi NCR must also be strictly checked, the Supreme Court panel said.