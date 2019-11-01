Hong Kong protesters sets Halloween masquerade rally defying the law

Hong Kong protesters used Halloween day as a way to protest against the new law which bans use of masks.Hundreds of protesters took to streets of city center wearing Halloween masks and shouting “Fight for Hong Kong,Stand with Hong Kong”.

Some of the protesters were seen wearing masks of Chinese President Xi Jinping apparently for mocking him. Masks of US president Trump and the imaginary vigilante Vendetta was also used by protesters. Carrie Lam the Chief Executive of Hong Kong was also mocked and Police brutality was highlighted in the rally.

The Protestors combined Halloween party celebrations with their tirade to which police responded by firing tear gas cannons dispersing the gathered crowd.