Indian T20 skipper Rohit Sharma reacts to Dhoni’s retirement rumours

MS Dhoni, the captain who steered India for their second world cup win is a sensation above cricket for Indians.Known as the ‘Captain cool’ his on-field critical decisions have saved India many times from impending failure.Though he is not an active member of team India ever since India’s early return from previous world cup Dhoni continues to be in the news when ever Indian cricket is mentioned, which is yet another proof for his influence on the game.

His long leave from team India is spreading rumors of his retirement with many players commenting on the subject and backyard chitchats.Rohit Sharma the captain of Indian team for short format T20’s have responded now on the MS Dhoni retirement subject.He said the subject of retirement of 38 year old Dhoni is never talked about in the dressing room and the rumours are fabricated by media.“We don’t hear anything about these things. You guys make these things up,” Rohit said.

However decalring the 15 member team for T20 against Bangladesh chief selector MSk Prasad said eam India is moving past the Dhoni era.He added that Dhoni is also backing the inclusion of more youngsters like Rishabh Pant in to the team for the future matches.