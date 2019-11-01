Indonesian Ulema counsil member who set strict flogging laws for adultery flogged 28 times

An Indonesian Ulema Counsil member (MPU)who helped draft strict adultery laws – has been publicly whipped after being caught having an affair with a married woman.Mukhlis bin Muhammad of the Aceh Ulema Council (MPU) was flogged 28 times.The woman he had the affair with was caned 23 times.

Mukhlis is from the deeply conservative Aceh region, the only place in Indonesia which practices the strict Islamic law, Sharia. Gay sex and gambling are also punishable by public caning in Aceh.”This is God’s law. Anyone must be flogged if proven guilty, even if he is a member of the MPU,” said Husaini Wahab ,deputy mayor of Aceh Besar district.