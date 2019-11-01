Man Gives Triple Talaq to wife over ‘misaligned’ teeth

On Thursday, Rukhsana Begum, a resident of Hyderabad claimed that her husband gave her triple talaq, allegedly for having ‘misaligned’ teeth. She further alleged that her husband Mustafa and in-laws harassed her and demanded a dowry.

Narrating her ordeal to news agency ANI, she said, “At the time of our marriage Mustafa and his family had demanded so many things and my family fulfilled their demands. After our marriage, my husband and in-laws started harassing me, asking me to bring more gold and money from my home. Mustafa even took a bike from my brother.”