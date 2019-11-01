Pakistani singer Rabi Pirzada’s naked video leaked online

Pakistani controversial pop-singer Rabi Pirzada’s intimate pictures and two videos, containing nudity, were leaked online today.After the pictures and videos were published online, Twitter immediately irrupted in support of Pirzada asking people to not forward them. In fact, a lot of tweets said that the incident happened because Rabi had an argument with Pakistan Army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor.

What girls want in a relationship Vs. What boys want in a relationship.#RabiPirzada pic.twitter.com/WRfZ0jdXD7 — Ahmad. (@NotHerAhmad) November 1, 2019

One user wrote, “Leaks came after she criticized Ghafoor for defending item song. Hence everyone doubts him.” However, many said that it is her ex who is behind this leak. Twitterati was divided over the culprit behind the whole controversy.