US dilutes Iran sanctions extending civil nuclear cooperation waivers

In a rare move, US yesterday back stepped from Trumps earlier decision to scrap the 2015 Iran nuke deal and reinstated a major component of the Obama administrations nuke deal which will allow foreign companies to work with Iran’s civilian nuclear program without US penalties.

Secretary of state Mike Pompeo announced extention of the waivers which will stand effective for another 90 days.State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said the move “will help preserve oversight of Iran’s civil nuclear program, reduce proliferation risks, constrain Iran’s ability to shorten its ‘breakout time’ to a nuclear weapon, and prevent the regime from reconstituting sites for proliferation-sensitive purposes.”

Pompeo also announced new sanctions on Iran’s construction sector, which he determines to be under the control of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps. The IRGC was designated earlier this year as a “foreign terrorist organization.”