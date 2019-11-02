Airline offers tickets from UAE in special discounted rate

An international airliner has announced special discounted tickets from UAE. Cebu Pacific has offered flight thickets to Philippines for a low fare of Dh. 395. This will be beneficial for Filipino expats working in UAE.

The offer is valid on flight ticket bookings from November 15,2019 to May 31,2020. The tickets must be booked between October 31 and November 3, 2019.

The Cebu Pacific, a Filipino airlines will also give those who have a pre-purchased baggage allowance of 40 kg an additional 25 kg free baggage allowance until November 30th 2019.