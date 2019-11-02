Attempts for Vikram lander’s second expedition to Lunar south pole continues, says ISRO chief

ISRO chief, Kailasavadivoo Sivan on Saturday said attempts to put the second version of Vikram lander on Lunar south pole are still on after the previous failed attempt.

India’s ambitions to be in the elite club of Nations who succeeded in landing a probe to another globe went futile when Chandrayan2 missions big event-the landing of Vikram rover did not conclude well. It is expected that Vikram deviated from the coarse losing contact and crashed somewhere in the lunar surface.

“We want to demonstrate the technology for Vikram Lander landing, We are working on a plan of action about how to go ahead for Vikram Lander landing,” said the ISRO chief who was in the national capital to attend IIT-Delhi 50th convocation ceremony.