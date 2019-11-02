Chief minister announces privatisation of 50% of the state’s bus services

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday announced the privatisation of 50% of the state’s bus services and set a three-day deadline for protesting employees to resume their duties.

He said the state cabinet decided to allot 5,100 of 10,400 routes to private operators and warned that the other routes would also be given to them if those on strike don’t join duty by the midnight of November 5.

Clarifying that only ‘loss-making’ routes would be given to private operators, Rao said the Centre would be informed about the state government’s decision on allotting routes as was laid down in their new guidelines.