Man beaten to death by villagers for murdering wife : Watch Video

A man accused of murdering his wife was beaten to death by villagers in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district on Wednesday. Identified as Naseer Qureshi, 40, he was attacked by at least six men wielding lathis and iron rods as attempted to escape after taking an axe to his wife, Afsari, 35. Local police denied knowledge of the incident until a video of the man being thrashed surfaced online. Police now say they have identified five of the people seen in the disturbing video and have arrested three of them.

“This man was accused of murdering his wife yesterday. When he was trying to escape he was cornered by villagers and they pelted stones at him and also assaulted him. He died,” Shripal Yadav, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Fatehpur) said.

“Yesterday no one had mentioned any videos but today it has come to light. We are investigating the video too now,” he added.

In the video a man, believed to be Naseer, can be seen lying face down and motionless on a dusty street as at least six men take turns brutally attacking him. At one point, a man wearing a green t-shirt is coaxed into delivering five particularly vicious blows with what appears to be a wooden stick.