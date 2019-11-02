“My phone was tapped, I have evidence”,says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said the centre should probe into the WhatsApp admitting that Indian journalists and human rights activists were spied upon by unnamed entities used by Israeli spyware Pegasus.

She reiterated the allegation that her phone was being regularly tapped by the union government.

She criticised the role of the central government in the snooping row and alleged it was totally aware of the security breach on the messaging platform.

Banerjee described the issue as “very serious” and said she will request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get the matter probed.