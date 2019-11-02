Nicki Minaj claps back at Wendy Williams for mocking her husband Kenneth Petty

Newlywed singer Nicki Minaj fired back at television host Wendy Williams for mocking her husband Kenneth Petty.

Wendy openly made several comments pertaining to Petty and called him a “killer” and a “sex offender.” Nicki’s husband Kenneth had earlier faced trials for alleged sex crimes. Nicki has made it abundantly clear that she’s not afraid to retaliate by using her haters’ dirty laundry as a weapon.”It’s not about doing your job,” Minaj said. “There are people who report the news and there are people who do it with evil intent in their heart, viciousness. And I pray for you because I know you’re hurting and I know you must be sick and humiliated,” said an infuriated Nicki on Queen Radio.

She even referred to Wendy’s personal life and weighed in her scandalous split from Kevin Hunter.”When a woman isn’t really being loved at home, the viciousness is a different type,” Nicki said. “So I really wanted to pray for you today, because of look at where you are now in your life. Look at what age you are. You’re sat up there being vicious all this time and paid for that man’s mistress all these years. You paid for her shopping sprees, you paid for her hotels, you probably even paid for her GYN bills, you paid to have that baby delivered, hoe.”How you doin’, stupid?” she added, making light of Wendy’s signature catchphrase.

She ended her spit-fire rant reminding Wendy that all are humans first before becoming celebrities, and to continue her reporting and anchoring job minus the viciousness and non-sense.