Rajnath Singh holds meeting with Afghan Chief Executive at Tashkent during SCO summit

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, the Chief Executive of Afghanistan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting here on Saturday. The leader laid emphasis on economic cooperation during his address at the SCO meeting earlier in the day.

Singh had reached Tashkent for a three-day visit on November 1. Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov received him at the airport. Rajnath Singh is expected to hold bilateral engagements with Uzbekistan leaders later in his visit.

He paid floral tributes at the statue of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on Shastri Street here. The former leader had passed away in Tashkent on January 11, 1966. During his address in the SCO summit, he underlined the importance for SCO countries to come together to deal with the menace of terrorism.