Schools to remain shut till November 5

The Delhi government announced that the schools in New Delhi will be shut until November 5. The government ordered a holiday for schools as the air pollution in the national capital has worsened. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered schools to be closed.

Earlier on Friday, a Environment Pollution Control Authority, a government-appointed environment panel declared Delhi’s air pollution a public health emergency.

“This is a public health emergency as air pollution is now hazardous and will have adverse health impacts on all particularly the children”, said the agency.

Government-monitored indices that track air pollution hit 500 in several parts of the capital, the maximum recorded by the government’s Central Pollution Control Board. The index measures the levels of PM 2.5, tiny particulate matter that goes deep into the lungs.

Levels above 400 indicate severe conditions that put people with healthy lungs as well as those with respiratory illnesses at risk.