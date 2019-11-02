Shashi Tharoor finds humor in Delhi pollution,Tweets ” Delhi injurious to health”

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor joined with Netizens on Delhi air pollution giving it a humorous touch. He compared Delhi air to the common health advisory against smoking cigarettes and tweeted ‘Delhi is injurious to health’.

He posted a picture with Delhi’s famous monument Qutub Minar in a cigarette box and some lines in Hindi which roughly translate to – How long will you live on cigarettes, bidis, and cigars. Just come and spend a few days in the Delhi-NCR region: Delhi Tourism. It is to be noted that breathing Delhi air is equivalent to smoking 50 cigarettes a day as per data analysts.