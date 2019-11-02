Sonia, Rahul to address rally after 10-day protest

Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi, former party president Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders will address a rally here, to be organised as part of the party’s 10-day protest, starting on November 5, against the economic slowdown and several other issues.

Addressing te media here on Saturday, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, “Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other senior leaders will address the national rally over economic slowdown and other issues.”

State party leaders, general secretaries and states in-charge would participate in these programmes at district and block levels, he said. The party would raise the issues of economic slowdown, unemployment, farmers’ distress, PSU disinvestment and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).