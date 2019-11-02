WhatsApp introduces new feature for Android phones

The social media platform WhatsApp has launched a fingerprint lock on supported Android phones. This new feature will help users to protect their chats from being sen by hackers, family members and others. The new feature was launched on October 31.

The users who install this new version will have to scan a finger[print to open up the social media platform. To enable the feature, tap settings, go to Account and then Privacy and Fingerprint Lock. Turn on Unlock with fingerprint and confirm your fingerprint.