“Greta Thunberg a hero of our time”, Hollywood super star Leonardo Dicaprio

Hollywood superstar and environmental activist Leonardo Dicaprio met Climate change activist Greta Thunberg at California this week.

Leo hailed Greta for her selfless efforts and said “History will judge us for what we do today to help guarantee that future generations can enjoy the same livable planet that we have so clearly taken for granted,” he wrote. adding.

Leo said that what we do today would be accounted for in the historical records and the actions which are taken now will determine the livability of future generations on this planet. He added that Greta’s message is the last snooze of a wake-up call for the World leaders and the time for inaction is over.

According to Fox News, the 44-year-old Oscar winner is a vocal climate change activist, however, he has taken some heat in the past for his preference for fuel-guzzling private plane travel.