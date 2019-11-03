India fears Social media and Whatsapp could be used by terrorists,says US state department

Days after a WhatsApp snooping case was exposed by an IT student, the US state department said that India remains skeptical of the use of the internet. Elaborating the statement it said that the Indian government fears the use of social media platforms like Whatsapp being used by separatists and terrorists for recruitment and radicalization purposes.

Facebook-owned WhatsApp on Thursday said Indian journalists and human rights activists were among those globally spied upon by unnamed entities using an Israeli spyware Pegasus. Earlier an IT student, Ajmal Khan exposed Central government is using Israeli spyware Pegasus to snoop millions of Indian users chat data to undisclosed screeners fishing for their wanted content. Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had intervened in the controversial disclosure