IS claims responsibility of Mali raid which killed 50 soldiers

The Islamic State on Saturday claimed responsibility for a devastating raid that killed 49 Malian troops together with a French soldier who became the latest casualty in the civil-war torn region. The strikes underscored the fragility of an area straddling several West African countries battling increasing jihadist violence that has claimed hundreds of lives.

Friday’s assault on a Malian military outpost at Indelimane in the eastern Menaka region near Niger killed 49 soldiers, wounded three and left 20 survivors, the Malian Armed Forces (FAMa) said Saturday.

“Soldiers of the caliphate attacked a military base where elements of the apostate Malian army were stationed in the village of Indelimane,” the IS said in a statement on its social media channels.