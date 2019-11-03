Justice Rajendra Menon new Chair Person of Armed Force Tribunal

Justice Rajendra Menon was appointed as the new Chairperson of the Armed Force Tribunal of India. Justice Rajendra Menon had earlier served as the Chief Justice of Delhi High court. Justice Rajendra Menon will take over the military court from his predecessor Justice Virender Singh.

Justice Menon had retired from his post as Delhi High Court Chief Justice last May. He was appointed as the CJ of Delhi HC in August 2018. The Armed forces tribunal was established under the Armed Forces Tribunal Act, 2007. A 1999 law commission proposed a special tribunal for the military and paramilitary forces for speeding up disciplinary actions.