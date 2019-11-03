KSRTC employees called strike on tomorrow

The employees of Kerala State Road Transport Service Corporation (KSRTC) has called a strike on tomorrow, Monday. The strike was called by Transport Democratic Federation (TDF).

The union leaders accused that the ruling left has earlier declared that they will make KSRTC a profitable company and the finance minister has declared that the salary and pension of the employees of KSRTC will not be. But the government has done nothing to give timely issuance of salary and pension.

The government which has earlier said that they will provide 3000 new bus for the KSRTC but in actual only 101 buses were launched by KSRTC. The government’s inefficiency caused the termination of 9500 staff by the court.