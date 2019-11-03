Nazism rises from ashes in Germany,German city of Dresden declares a ‘Nazi emergency’

Nazi ideologies are again on the rise in Germany. The eastern German city of Dresden has declared emergency as officials warned of a sharp rise in nationalism, extreme right-wing support and street violence from self-proclaimed vigilantes.

The city is the birthplace of the Islamophobic Pegida movement, which holds weekly rallies here, while the anti-immigration Alternative fuer Deutschland (AfD) party won 28 percent in September regional elections. Dresden’s city council on Wednesday backed a resolution against far-right extremism with the title “Nazinotstand?”, or “Nazi emergency?”.The resolution said the city was “worried that anti-democratic, anti-pluralist, discriminatory and far-right positions which include violence” were on the rise in Dresden.

The resolution highlighted the “strengthening of democratic culture”, making a priority of “the protection of minorities, human rights and victims of extreme-right violence”.The motion also stressed the importance to fight “anti-Semitism, racism, and Islamophobia”.