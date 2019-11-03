Pakistani pop Singer Rabi Pirzada’s nude photos and videos leaked on social media

Pakistani pop singer Rabi Pirzada who rose into fame after threatening Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has got trapped into trouble as nude photos and intimate videos of her has been surfaced on social media.

Rabi Pirzada hitted headlines after she threatened Narendra Modi with a suicide attack and earlier had also threatnened that she will unleash snakes and reptiles on him.

The videos and photos were leaked on social media on Saturday. But the netizens had supporting the Pakistani singer and asked not to share the videos. Many social media users accused that the singer’s tiff with the Pakistan Army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor has lead the leaking of videos and some alleged that her ex-boyfriend has leaked the intimate videos.