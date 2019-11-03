UAE Flag Day: Portraits of UAE leaders made by using 4500 flags : See Video

UAE celebrated flag day. The Government of Dubai Media Office launched the 6th edition of Flag Garden at Kite Beach in Jumeirah. The Flag Garden organised by Brand Dubai will be open until December 10.

Portraits of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces were made using 4500 UAE flags.