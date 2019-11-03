UK stops fracking for tapping Shale gas, fearing it may trigger an earth quake

The UK will immediately stop its controversial Fracking process for tapping in on Shale gas reserves fearing it may trigger an earthquake. Fracking requires the injection of liquids at very high pressure into Natural gas reserves trapped in subterranean rocks eventually cracking it for the extraction of hydrocarbon fuels.

“After reviewing the… Report into recent seismic activity at Preston New Road, it is clear that we cannot rule out future unacceptable impacts on the local community,” Business and Energy Secretary Andrea Leadsom said. A recent report from Oil and Gas Authority(OGA) also pointed out that the high-pressure hydraulic fracturing of subterraneous rocks triggering earthquakes cannot be ruled out. The report made British PM Boris Johnson to review shale mining and later halt the fracking procedure. Opposition to shale gas extraction among the British public had risen to 40 percent from 21 percent since 2013, according to the National Audit Office.

Britain’s Cuadrilla shale exploration site is said to hold 2,300 trillion cubic feet (90 trillion cubic meters) of shale gas enough to meet its energy requirements for at least a thousand years, as estimated by British Geological Survey. However activists, local communities, campaigners and environmentalists are rejoicing governments’ decision to stop fracking and said the decision will save the UK from a big catastrophe.