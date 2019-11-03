Unqualified woman passenger flies flight: Video

A video clip of a woman passenger who is untrained flying a flight has become viral on social media. The pilot has allowed the woman to fly the commercial flight.

The Russian authorities are investigating this incident after the video has become viral. The woman aged around 20-years

The woman has been identified as Anna and the pilot is identified as Kirill. The woman did not have any qualification to fly the plane.

The incident took place on August 31 in a InAero flight from Yakutsk to Batagai. The video has just now emerged. The videos shared by the woman has been deleted now.