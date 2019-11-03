Video of locals stealing chickens from a crashed truck goes viral: Video

A video of a group of locals stealing chicken from a crashed truck has become viral on social media. The incident took place in Sambalpur district in Odisha.

A truck carrying chicken has been crashed in Tendakudar in Kuchinda on Wednesday. The locals rushed to the spot not to help the people trapped in the accident but to steal as many as chicken possible.

The video was posted by OTV news. In the 2 minute 17 second video people can be seen crowding near the crashed truck and stealing chicken that fell on road from the truck. People are seen loading their hands with as many as chickens as they can hold. Some people are carrying bags to collect chicken.