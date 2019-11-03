WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s life in danger, warns UN expert

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange who is now jailed in a London prison waiting to be extradited to the US for further trials may not survive unless UK changes its decision, said an independent UN rights expert Nils Melzer. “Unless the UK urgently changes course and alleviates his inhumane situation, Assange’s continued exposure to arbitrariness and abuse may soon end up costing his life,” the UN special reporter Nils Melzer, said in a statement.

Assange is held in extremely inhumane conditions and he is subjected to “psychological torture” which is contributing to his health deteriorating very fast. In these conditions Assange is very susceptible to a Nervous or Cardio break down as per the pattern of symptoms he is developing, says Melzer.

Assange “continues to be detained under oppressive conditions of isolation and surveillance, not justified by his detention status,” he said. His statement pointed out that Assange had completed his prison sentence for violating his British bail terms in 2012 and was now “being held exclusively in relation to the pending extradition request from the United States.”

Julian Assange is wanted by the US for violating the US Espionage Act by publishing a huge cache of military and diplomatic files in 2010. Nils Melzer also pointed out that while Assange is extended such extreme torture, the military officials who used him to publicize the said secret documents are enjoying impunity.