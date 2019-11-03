“Yes, I am planning for a wedding soon”: says Kajal Aggarwal

South Indian actress Kajal Aggarwal has confirmed she is planning to marry soon. Kajal Aggarwal revealed this in a TV chats show. The actress made the confirmation on Laxmi Manchu’s chat show Feet Up With The Stars Telugu.

“Yes, I am planning for a wedding soon.” Kajal Aggarwal said. “Quite a lot of things, but most importantly he should be possessive, caring and spiritual”, she revealed about her ideal man.

Earlier the actress has said that she will marry a person out of the film industry rather than having a relationship with a film personality. ” Seeing the likes of Deepika and Priyanka getting married, even I wanted to tie the knot but I feel that I am at the peak of my career and feel that marriage can wait as of now”, earlier in last year the actress has said in an interview.