17-year-old boy reveals sexual relationship with 63-year-old teacher

A former teacher who engaged in a slew of sex acts with a minor female student now faces nearly seven years in the slammer.Dawn Giannini, 50, of Redwood City, Calif., pleaded no contest to four of the 19 felony charges she faced.The charges included lewd sex acts with a child and sexual penetration with a foreign object.

Giannini’s sexual relationship with the girl was exposed when a student alerted her principal of a number of videos online that showed a female classmate engaged in sex acts with the married mother of two.

According to the reports, the videos were shot from 2014 to 2015 when the victim was 16 or 17-years-old.The girl is related to the former teacher.Giannini was substitute teaching when she was arrested. She will be sentenced in January.Meanwhile, in North Carolina, a 63-year-old teacher is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student, cops said.