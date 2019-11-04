2nd ODI: India defeat West Indies by 53 runs

In cricket, the Indian Women’s has defeated the West Indies in the 2nd ICC One Day International match in North Sound. The Indian eves registered a victory of 53 runs against the West Indies.

By this victory the Indian women team has leveled the three-match series by 1-1.

The Indian team after winning the toss opted to bat. Indian women has able to score a modest score of 191. Indian skipper Mithali Raj scored 40, vice-captain Harmanpreet kaur scored 46 and Punam socred 77.

For West Indies Alleyne, Afy Fletcher has picked two wickets each.

For India Rajeshwari Gayakwad, poonam yadav and Deepti Sharma took two wickets each. The wet Indies only cored 138 runs in 47.2 overs.