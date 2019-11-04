Australian farmers relish on the much awaited rain, Which comes after a 5 year drought

Australia’s New South wales had been hardly hit by severe drought which lasted for five years.If the skies were not kind most of the families living in near the drought hit eastern coast of Australia would have re-located, as they planned.But rain and thunder storm came as a blessing to them this weekend .

Many farmers relished on the rain playing out with their kids.The rain received on Sunday is not enough to end the drought spell but the moments of celebration were not missed by Australians.