Latest NewsCinema

Actress Sonarika Bhadoria’s latest Instagram pics goes viral : Watch Here

Nov 4, 2019, 11:46 pm IST
Less than a minute

Actress Sonarika Bhadoria, who rose to fame after portraying the role of Parvati in popular show Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, is one of the most good looking actresses on Indian Television.

Her instagram pictures are proof that Sonarika is a real diva. Her social media account is filled with gorgeous pictures that make fans go gag over her beauty. She enjoys a huge fan following and is one of the most loved Telly actresses.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Mellow Romantic ?

A post shared by Sonarika Bhadoria (@bsonarika) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Strawberries & cream ?

A post shared by Sonarika Bhadoria (@bsonarika) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Okay Netra, lets do this ! ????? #ishqmeinmarjawan Monday-friday, 7:30 pm IST on @colorstv

A post shared by Sonarika Bhadoria (@bsonarika) on

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close