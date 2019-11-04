Airline servers down in India: Flights may delay, Long queues at airports

The private airliner in India IndiGo has on Monday announced that their server was reportedly down on Monday and it will result in their operations. The budget airline also announced that all possible efforts to resolve the issue earliest is done.

” #6ETravelAdvisory : Our systems are down across the network. We are expecting the counters to be crowded more than usual. Please bear with us as we try to solve the issue asap. For assistance, contact us on Twitter/Facebook or chat with us at https://bit.ly/2Gp7SIF”, tweeted IndiGo.

As per reports the servers in the Chennai, Gurgaon and Pune are facing problem.