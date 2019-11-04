Airtel prepaid users will get Rs 4 lakh life cover : Here’s how

Bharti Airtel on Monday announced the launch of its Rs. 599 prepaid recharge plan that comes bundled with an insurance cover of Rs. 4 lakhs for customers in the Delhi-NCR region. The insurance cover is available through Bharti AXA Life Insurance that continues for three months with every recharge, while the Rs. 599 prepaid plan carries a validity of 84 days. The Bharti AXA Life Insurance bundle was initially launched in Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry back in September.

The Rs. 599 Airtel prepaid plan includes 2GB daily data, unlimited local and STD voice calls, and 100 SMS a day for 84 days. However, the most notable addition is the Rs. 4 lakh life insurance cover that comes from Bharti AXA Life Insurance.

Airtel has noted in its press release that the life insurance cover is available to all customers aged between 18 and 54 years. It is claimed to require no paperwork or medical examination and the certificate of insurance will be provided digitally. Further, a physical copy of the insurance letter can be arranged to the customer’s doorstep on request.

Customers need to enrol for the Rs. 4 lakh insurance cover after recharging with the Rs. 599 prepaid plan through SMS, Airtel Thanks app, or through the Airtel retailer.