Alert: Immediately uninstall this Android app from your smartphone

Technical experts has warned all Android smartphone users to immediately uninstall a app from smartphone.

The app named ‘ai.type’ is a customisable keyboard alternative. This app was available on Google Play Store until June 2019. Later Google took it down. The app is used by around 40 million users.

This app is among many fake or malware apps. This app can purchase premium digital services without the knowledge of the user. Google had taken down 15 malicious apps from the Google Play Store.

Upstream Systems, a security company has informed that the app was the cause of millions of transactions that users did not ask for. Many of these transactions were blocked by Secure-D, the company’s anti-fraud solution. However around 1,10,000 devices had faced these transactions already.

If the transactions were not been blocked the users which spread across 13 countries would have collectively lost $.18 million.