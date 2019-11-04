Bet on eating eggs: Know the ‘ill fate’faced by a man after eating eggs with alcohol

In a shocking event a man who took up a bet by his friends to eat 50 eggs died. The incident took place in Bibigunj Market in Jaunpur district in Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

The man identified as Subhash Yadav aged 42 has face the ill fate. Subhash who work as a tractor driver had with friends on Friday. During in the market there was a debate and bet on who can eat how many eggs there. At last it was decided that 50 eggs and a bottle of liquor and a bet money of Rs.2000 was decided.

Subhash took the challenge and started eating eggs. But he fell unconscious after having 42 eggs.The friends rushed him to Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Science hospital in Lucknow. He was under treatment there. But he was declared dead on Sunday late night.

The hospital administration informed that consuming liquor and eggs in large quantity lead to his death. The Uttar Pradesh police has started a probe in the matter.