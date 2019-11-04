Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

In the Forex market, the domestic currency Indian rupee has gained against US dollar on today in the early hours of trading.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange the Indian rupee has opened strong at 70.55 gaining by 26 paise against US dollar. But later the Indian rupee settled at 70.65 registering a gain of 16 paise against the US currency.

As per the market experts the foreign fund inflows and easing crude oil price has supported the Indian rupee. The positive opening in the Indian share market and good hopes over the US-China trade war also supported the gain of Indian rupee.

On Friday the Indian rupee has settled at 70.81 against US dollar.

The ‘Dollar Index’ which measures the US currency’s strength against a basket of six global currencies declined 0.06% to 97.18.