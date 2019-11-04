Group of women assaults ‘Godman’ and his son for sexually abusing and blackmailing

A group of women has assaulted a self-proclaimed ‘Godman’ and his son for sexually abusing them and blackmailing them. The godman named Nandakumar Vasant Bhagwat and his son Abhijit were booked by the Maharashtra police. The incident took place in Pune on Sunday.

As per media reports the father and son were blackmailing and sexually exploiting many women for last many years on the pretext of ‘removing black spell’.They threatened women that they will circulate their videos which were shot under the pretext of removing ‘black magic’.

The godman named Nandakumar Vasant Bhagwat and his son Abhijit booked under various sections of IPC pertaining to sexual abuse, criminal intimidation and cheating. Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act has also been imposed upon them.