Hotel Bill reaches 3 crore: Kashmir administration to shift political prisoners in Kashmir

National media reported that the Jammu and Kashmir administration is planning to shift the political leaders who were detained in Jammu and Kashmir to some other place. The political leaders who were detained in the Centore Hotel near Dal lake will be shifted.

The union government took this decision as the hotel bill has touched 3 crore rupees. 31 political leaders from the state has been detained in this hotel for the last three months. The hotel bill has crossed Rs.2.65 crore.

Some alternate options to shift leaders is under consideration. Either the leaders will be shifted to MLA hostel or to some budget hotel, said a top official.

Two former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were also under house arrest. They were lodged in Nehru Guest house and Chashma Shahi under the tourism department. Bu the government made it clear that there is no idea to shift them.

The political leaders in Kashmir were arrested just after the Union government revoked the Article 370 and Article 35A in August which gave the state a special status.