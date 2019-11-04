Huge national flag flies on helicopter : Video

UAE is going to celebrate national Day on December 2. The UAE Flag Day was celebrated on Sunday.

The Abu Dhabi police celebrated the UAE Flag Day by flying a helicopter across the country carrying a huge UAE National Flag.

A video of this has been shared on social media by Abu Dhabi police. In the video the helicopter can be seen carrying the national flag over the Abu Dhabi’s most iconic landmarks such as Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

The post said that such an important day shows how proud people are of the UAE and how the comprehensive developing process the late Sheikh Zayed, the founding father of the UAE, started has resulted in the continuing achievements across the UAE.