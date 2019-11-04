ICC T20 World Cup: Complete list of fixtures announced

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the complete list of fixtures of ICC T20 World Cup. The ICC T20 World Cup will be held in Australia next year. The matches will be held from October 18, 2020 to November 15.

16 Countries will participate in the T20 World Cup. There will be two groups headed by Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

In Group-A which is headed by Sri Lanka, Papua New Guinea, Ireland and Oman will also join. In Group-B Netherlands, Namibia,Scotland and Bangladesh will join. The top two teams from both group will qualify for Super 12 stage.

The highest placed team in Group-A and second placed team in Group B will join the Group-1 of the Super 12 with Pakistan, Australia, New Zealand, and West Indies. The highest placed team in Group-B and second placed team in Group-A will join the Group-2 of the Super 12 with India, England, South Africa and Afghanistan.

FIRST ROUND:

October 18: Sri Lanka vs Qualifier A3, Kardinia Park, South Geelong

October 18: Qualifier A2 vs Qualifier A4, Kardinia Park, South Geelong

October 19: Bangladesh vs Qualifier B3, Bellerive Oval, Tasmania

October 19: Qualifier B2 vs Qualifier B4, Bellerive Oval, Tasmania

October 20: Qualifier A3 vs Qualifier A4, Kardinia Park, South Geelong

October 20: Sri Lanka vs Qualifier A2, Kardinia Park, South Geelong

October 21: Qualifier B3 vs Qualifier B4, Bellerive Oval, Tasmania

October 21: Bangladesh vs Qualifier B2, Bellerive Oval, Tasmania

October 22: Qualifier A2 vs Qualifier A3, Kardinia Park, South Geelong

October 22: Sri Lanka vs Qualifier A4, Kardinia Park, South Geelong

October 23: Qualifier B2 vs Qualifier B3, Bellerive Oval, Tasmania

October 23: Bangladesh vs Qualifier B4, Bellerive Oval, Tasmania

SUPER 12s:

October 24: Australia vs Pakistan, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

October 24: India vs South Africa, Perth Stadium, Perth

October 25: A1 vs B2, Blundstone Arena, Hobart

October 25: New Zealand vs Windies, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

October 26: Afghanistan vs A2, Perth Stadium, Perth

October 26: England vs B1, Perth Stadium, Perth

October 27: New Zealand vs B2, Blundstone Arena, Hobart

October 28: Afghanistan vs B1, Perth Stadium, Perth

October 28: Australia vs Windies, Perth Stadium, Perth

October 29: Pakistan vs A1, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

October 29: India vs A2, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

October 30: England vs South Africa, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

October 30: Windies vs B2, Perth Stadium, Perth

October 31: Pakistan vs New Zealand, Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane

October 31: Australia vs A1, Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane

November 1: South Africa vs Afghanistan, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

November 1: India vs England, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

November 2: A2 vs B1, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

November 2: New Zealand vs A1, Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane

November 3: Pakistan vs Windies, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

November 3: Australia vs B2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

November 4: England vs Afghanistan, Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane

November 5: South Africa vs A2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

November 5: India vs B1, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

November 6: Pakistan vs B2, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

November 6: Australia vs New Zealand, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

November 7: England vs A2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

November 7: Windies vs A1, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

November 8: South Africa vs B1, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

November 8: India vs Afghanistan, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

SEMI-FINALS:

November 11: To be decided, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

November 12: To be decided, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

FINAL:

November 15: To be decided, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne