ICC T20 World Cup : Fixtures, Schedule and Timings

ICC has announced the full schedule and fixtures of the ICC World T20 which will be played in Australia in 2020. The World T20 will be played after a gap of four years, with West Indies winning the title the last time in 2016 in India. The tournament will shift to Australia for the first time and it will be played in seven cities. The tournament will be played from October 15 to November 18, 2020. The recent ICC Qualifying tournament which was held in Dubai recently saw Ireland, Namibia, Netherlands, Oman, Papua New Guinea and Scotland secure their spot. These six teams join Sri Lanka and Bangladesh as part of the qualifying for the main draw.

The tournament will be played in two stages, with the First Round consisting of two groups of four teams. The focus will then shift to the Super 12 stage and it will be followed by the semi-final and final. In Group A, Sri Lanka will be paired with Papua New Guinea, Ireland and Oman while in Group B, Bangladesh will be joined by Netherlands, Namibia and Scotland. Following the first-round games, the team that secures top spot in Group A and the second-placed team in Group B will join Pakistan, Australia, New Zealand and West Indies in Group 1 of the Super 12s. On the other hand, the top team in Group B and the second-placed side in Group A will join India, England, South Africa and Afghanistan in Group 2 of the Super 12.

Complete Fixtures, Timings and Venue

Oct 18, Sri Lanka vs Ireland, 1st Match, First Round Group A, Simonds Stadium, Geelong, 8:30 AM IST

PNG vs Oman, 2nd Match, First Round Group A, Simonds Stadium, Geelong, 1:30 PM IST

Oct 19, Bangladesh vs Namibia, 3rd Match, First Round Group B, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 8:30 AM IST

Netherlands vs Scotland, 4th Match, First Round Group B, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 1:30 PM

Oct 20, Ireland vs Oman, 5th Match, First Round Group A, Simonds Stadium, Geelong, 8:30 AM IST

Sri Lanka vs PNG, 6th Match, First Round Group A, Simonds Stadium, Geelong, 1:30 PM

Oct 21, Namibia vs Scotland, 7th Match, First Round Group B, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 8:30 AM IST

Bangladesh vs Netherlands, 8th Match, First Round Group B, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 1:30 PM

Oct 22, PNG vs Ireland, 9th Match, First Round Group A, Simonds Stadium, Geelong, 8:30 AM IST

Sri Lanka vs Oman, 10th Match, First Round Group A, Simonds Stadium, Geelong, 1:30 PM IST

Oct 23, Netherlands vs Namibia, 11th Match, First Round Group B, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 8:30 AM IST

Bangladesh vs Scotland, 12th Match, First Round Group B, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 1:30 PM IST

Super 12 Stage

Oct 24, Australia vs Pakistan, 13th Match, Super 12 Group 1, Sydney Cricket Ground, 1:30 PM IST

India vs South Africa, 14th Match, Super 12 Group 2, Perth Stadium, 4:30 PM IST

Oct 25, TBC vs TBC, 15th Match, Super 12 Group 1, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 8:30 AM IST

New Zealand vs West Indies, 16th Match, Super 12 Group 1, MCG, 1:30 PM IST

Oct 26, Afghanistan vs TBC, 17th Match, Super 12 Group 2, Perth Stadium, Perth, 11:30 AM IST

England vs TBC, 18th Match, Super 12 Group 2, Perth Stadium, Perth, 4:30 PM IST

Oct 27, New Zealand vs TBC, 19th Match, Super 12 Group 1, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 1:30 PM IST

Oct 28, Afghanistan vs TBC, 20th Match, Super 12 Group 2, Perth Stadium, Perth, 11:30 AM IST

Australia vs West Indies, 21st Match, Super 12 Group 1, Perth Stadium, 4:30 PM IST

Oct 29, Pakistan vs TBC, 22nd Match, Super 12 Group 1, SCG 8:30 AM IST

India vs TBC, 23rd Match, Super 12 Group 2, MCG, 1:30 PM IST

Oct 30, England vs South Africa, 24th Match, Super 12 Group 2, Sydney, 1:30 PM IST

West Indies vs TBC, 25th Match, Super 12 Group 1, Perth Stadium, Perth, 4:30 PM IST

Oct 31, New Zealand vs Pakistan, 26th Match, Super 12 Group 1, Brisbane, 9:30 AM IST

Australia vs TBC, 27th Match, Super 12 Group 1, Brisbane, 2:30 PM IST

Nov 01, Afghanistan vs South Africa, 28th Match, Super 12 Group 2, Adelaide Oval, 9:00 AM IST

India vs England, 29th Match, Super 12 Group 2, MCG, 1:30 PM IST

Nov 02, TBC vs TBC, 30th Match, Super 12 Group 2, Sydney, 8:30 AM IST

New Zealand vs TBC, 31st Match, Super 12 Group 1, Brisbane, 2:30 PM IST

Nov 03, Pakistan vs West Indies, 32nd Match, Super 12 Group 1, Adelaide Oval, 9:00 AM IST

Australia vs TBC, 33rd Match, Super 12 Group 1, Adelaide Oval, 2:00 PM IST

Nov 04, Afghanistan vs England, 34th Match, Super 12 Group 2, The Gabba, 2:30 PM IST

Nov 05, South Africa vs TBC, 35th Match, Super 12 Group 2, Adelaide Oval, 9:00 AM IST

India vs TBC, 36th Match, Super 12 Group 2, Adelaide Oval, 2:00 PM IST

Nov 06, Pakistan vs TBC, 37th Match, Super 12 Group 1, MCG, 8:30 AM IST

Australia vs New Zealand, 38th Match, Super 12 Group 1, MCG, 1:30 PM IST

Nov 07, England vs TBC, 39th Match, Super 12 Group 2, Adelaide Oval, 9:00 AM IST

West Indies vs TBC, 40th Match, Super 12 Group 1, MCG, 1:30 PM IST

Nov 08, South Africa vs TBC, 41st Match, Super 12 Group 2, SCG, 8:30 AM IST

India vs Afghanistan, 42nd Match, Super 12 Group 2, SCG, 1:30 PM IST

Nov 11, TBC vs TBC, 1st Semi-Final, Sydney Cricket Ground, 1:30 PM IST

Nov 12, TBC vs TBC, 2nd Semi-Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 2:00 PM IST

Nov 15, TBC vs TBC, Final, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, 1:30 PM IST