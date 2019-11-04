Malayalee wins Abu Dhabi Big Ticket raffle: Video

An Indian national from Kerala has won the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi raffle. The draw of the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi raffle was held at Abu Dhabi airport on Sunday.

The Indian national named Sreenu Sreedharan Nair has won UAE Dirham 15 million. Sreenu has bought the ticket number 098165 on October 20.

Sreenu Sreedharan Nair is not a UAE resident and he lives in India.