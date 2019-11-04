Naga groups pressuring Modi government for a separate flag and constitution, Nagaland Dy,CM

Nagaland is fixed in its demand for a seperate constitution and flag as the Central government is negotiating with various Naga groups for striking a treaty- The Naga peace accord with the chieftains.

National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah) [NSCN-IM] is iterating their demand for a separate constitution and a flag should be included in the pact.Patton who is the Dy Chief Minister of Nagaland hoped that the peace treaty will not get delayed for long, as various Naga groups are now on a single platform with mutual agreements drafted on several substantive issues, with the moderation of Church.The Nagas have distinct socio-tribal values for which they are demanding a separate constitution and the flag is a tribal symbol.

Mr.Patton and Chief minister of Nagaland Neiphiu Rio will hold meeting with Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah to get clarity on their future roles before the pact is signed.