Nusrat Jahan’s new photos goes viral on social media: See pics

Trinamool Congress MP from West Bengal Nusrat Jahan very well know how to be in limelight. The former Bengali actress is always in the headlines for some reason or other.

The actress is very much active on social media and always shares her latest pictures on social media. Some times she get praised and some times get trolled.

Recently the actress has shared some photos of her wearing a saree and a jacket over it. The photos were trolled for wearing jacket over the saree.

Nusrat can be seen wearing a yellow saree in the picture jewellery around the neck and sun glass on her eyes. “Tired still posing’ Nusrat captioned the photo.

See Pictures: