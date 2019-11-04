Poor man returns 40,000 Rs he found lying at bus stop to owner

Displaying unusual coherance of character and honesty a 54 year old man from Maharashtra returned a wallet containing 40,000 Rs to its rightful owner.What adds luster to his brave act was that he had only 3 Rs left in his pocket at the time.

The man identified himself as Jagdale,earns his living as a koolie and often resorts to laborious odd jobs.He is getting praises of shower from all quarters for his brave deed.Jagdale was returning from work when he saw the fat bundle of cash lying unattended at the street. He took it and searched for its owner. Soon he saw a distressed man searching frantically and confirmed the cash belonged to him after a questionair. The grateful man gave Jagdale 1000 Rs from the bundle but he kindly refused to accept it,later asking 7 rs to go home as he had only 3 left in his pocket for bus ticket.

The man who lost money said it was the cash he received on loan terms for the surgery of his wife.Jagdale has so far been felicitated by Satara BJP MLA Shivendraraje Bhosale, former MP Udayanraje Bhosale and several other organisations, though he refused to accept any cash award.

Rahul Barge, hailing from Koregaon tehsil in the district and currently living in America, made an offer of Rs 5 lakh, which too was refused by Jagdale.